    28/01/2018 14:48 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    All The South African Finalists For The 2018 Building of The Year Award

    Property Porn Alert!

    The ArchDaily's 2018 Building of the Year Awards long list has been announced - an utterly overwhelming collection of 3,500 of the world's most impressive structures - and South Africa is competing with the best of them.

    Nearly 20 projects from South Africa are in the running for the prize this year, which 'recognizes and rewards the projects that are making an impact in the profession'. But, they need your vote to make it through the first round, which will see all of the projects whittled down to 15 finalists by the end of February.

    To vote for your favourite project, click here, but to whet your tastebuds in the meantime, here's a look at some of the highlights coming out of South Africa this year.

    Cultural Architecture:

    Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, designed by Heatherwick Studio

    AFP/Getty Images
    This museum which is the first of it's kind on the African continent, was created out of old corn silos in the harbour district.

    Educational Architecture:

    Silindokuhle Preschool by Collectif saga; Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medicine by MLB Architects

    ArchDaily
    Silindokuhle Preschool / Collectif saga

    Healthcare Architecture

    Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital by Sheppard Robson, John Cooper Architecture and GAPP + Ruben

    Tristan McLaren
    Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital

    Houses

    House Sher by Eftychis Architects; House Jonker by Thomas Gouws Architects; Sinkhuis House by Slee & Co Architects; Clifton House by Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design; House Vista by Gottsmann Architects; OVD525 by Three14Architects; Invermark House by SAOTA; Tree House by Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design; 6 Leadwood Loop by Metropole Architects

    Adam Letch
    Treehouse

    Offices

    Sasol Place by Paragon Architects; EPA Studio by Elphick Proome Architects

    Tristan McLaren
    Sasol Place

    Public Architecture

    RBIDZ Entrance Gate by Jeremy Steere Architect

    Mlungisi Mathe
    RBIDZ Entrance Gate

    Religious Architecture

    Bosjes Chapel by Steyn Studio

    Provided
    Bosjes Chapel

    MORE:ArchitectureBosjes ChapelHalalanelson mandela children's hospitalZeitz MOCAA