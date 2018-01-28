All The South African Finalists For The 2018 Building of The Year Award

The ArchDaily's 2018 Building of the Year Awards long list has been announced - an utterly overwhelming collection of 3,500 of the world's most impressive structures - and South Africa is competing with the best of them.

Nearly 20 projects from South Africa are in the running for the prize this year, which 'recognizes and rewards the projects that are making an impact in the profession'. But, they need your vote to make it through the first round, which will see all of the projects whittled down to 15 finalists by the end of February.

To vote for your favourite project, click here, but to whet your tastebuds in the meantime, here's a look at some of the highlights coming out of South Africa this year.

Cultural Architecture:

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, designed by Heatherwick Studio

This museum which is the first of it's kind on the African continent, was created out of old corn silos in the harbour district.

Educational Architecture:

Silindokuhle Preschool by Collectif saga; Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medicine by MLB Architects

Silindokuhle Preschool / Collectif saga

Healthcare Architecture

Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital by Sheppard Robson, John Cooper Architecture and GAPP + Ruben

Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital

Houses

House Sher by Eftychis Architects; House Jonker by Thomas Gouws Architects; Sinkhuis House by Slee & Co Architects; Clifton House by Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design; House Vista by Gottsmann Architects; OVD525 by Three14Architects; Invermark House by SAOTA; Tree House by Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design; 6 Leadwood Loop by Metropole Architects

Treehouse

Offices

Sasol Place by Paragon Architects; EPA Studio by Elphick Proome Architects

Sasol Place

Public Architecture

RBIDZ Entrance Gate by Jeremy Steere Architect

RBIDZ Entrance Gate

Religious Architecture

Bosjes Chapel by Steyn Studio