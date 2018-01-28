ICYMI: All The Stunning Pictures Of Celebrities At The Sun Met

The Kenilworth Racecourse was the place to be on Saturday as horse-racing fanatics, celebrities and fashion fundis gathered for the second instalment of the Sun Met Celebrated with GH Mumm.
The African skies played along, allowing revellers to show off their African prints per the theme 'Style Ahead of the Field'.
Celebrities came in their interpretations of the themes and as always, slayed the red carpet.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
An African Princess at the Met— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) January 27, 2018
Dress by : @biji_la_maison
Styled by : @kgosilesego
MUA : @lungilethabethe
Photographer: @ramiie_g
Hair by : @nstarzhair Styled by : sonnymagic_hair #SUNMETpic.twitter.com/2HUDDxzlQE
#SunMet Loot! Styled By @Siya_weloveher. Suit by @RubiconClothingpic.twitter.com/ZPhqoz9sBK— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) January 27, 2018
Shot Another Queen #SunMetpic.twitter.com/rMe1IuTWJd— RAMIIEG (@RamiieM) January 27, 2018
Did you catch a glimpse of @usainbolt and #MissUniverse@DemiLeighNP at the @SunMetZA today?#sunmetpic.twitter.com/ZadhZahqFt— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) January 27, 2018
Somizi and Bae 💦 #sunmetpic.twitter.com/tnsbxKDbtS— YoMZansi (@yoMzansi) January 27, 2018
Star Spotting at The Met 🌟 How stunning is #Unmarried's @tembisa though? #SunMetpic.twitter.com/dHkj4XqBPN— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 27, 2018
The 🤴🏿 of the music scene & the #SunMet theme - @rikyrickworld#wkndfresh#styleaheadofthefieldpic.twitter.com/6INFcr6wcb— Markham (@Markham_1873) January 27, 2018