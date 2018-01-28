All Sections
    ICYMI: All The Stunning Pictures Of Celebrities At The Sun Met

    This year's style went way 'Ahead of the Field'.

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Olympic and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt arrives at the 2018 Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm at Kenilworth Racecourse on January 27, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.

    The Kenilworth Racecourse was the place to be on Saturday as horse-racing fanatics, celebrities and fashion fundis gathered for the second instalment of the Sun Met Celebrated with GH Mumm.

    The African skies played along, allowing revellers to show off their African prints per the theme 'Style Ahead of the Field'.

    Celebrities came in their interpretations of the themes and as always, slayed the red carpet.

    Here are some of our favourite looks:

    #MissUniverse @demileighnp arrived and shut things down on the red carpet. #SunMet

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    Fave! @moozlie looking stunning! At the #SunMet

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    Anatii also arrived at the #SunMet earlier.

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    We cannot stop looking at these pics of @bonniembuli and her dress! #SunMet

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    @thatninahastie looking flames at the #SunMet

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    @mbali_nks ❤❤ #SunMet

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    How gorgeous is @johannamukoki though? Queening around the #SunMet today. We love!

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

