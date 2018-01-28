Reiger Park Principal Resigns After Alleged Sex Scandal With Pupils Emerges

The principal of Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg has resigned after pictures and videos emerged of him allegedly having sex with pupils in his office, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

The Gauteng Education Department confirmed to the broadcaster that the principal's last day was on January 15.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said he was "disgusted" by the allegations and the department would visit the school on Monday to investigate further.

Gauteng education spokesman Steve Mabona is quoted as saying that officials would also provide counselling to the children involved.

"Our teams will be on the ground to make sure that they get the more information so that we take the precaution and make sure that this does not happen in other areas," Mabona reportedly said.

According to eNCA, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: "[We must] teach the children about their rights and about their bodies so they can have the confidence to speak out ... [We must] work with parents to see if there are signs that are suspicious and [girls must] be able to report sexual harassment. Girls feel embarrassed, they don't speak about it, and that's how they allow it to continue. Children must also know they are each other's keepers."

The Gauteng provincial government has reportedly established a task team to investigate the issue.

The DA has called for a commission of inquiry into the extent of sexual abuse in Gauteng schools, following the incident, according to The Citizen. The party first made the call after it emerged that 87 pupils were sexually abused by patrollers in Soweto schools.

DA Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho reportedly said: "This problem is clearly far bigger than what we initially thought and requires greater intervention than the premier's task team. There is no timeline and no communication with regards to the findings of this task team and when its investigations will be completed.

The Gauteng education department also said that the principal could be reported to the South African Council of Educators for him to be struck from the teachers' roll.