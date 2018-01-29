All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/01/2018 10:47 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    And The Safta Nominees For Most Popular TV Soap Are...

    The category is highly contested, and the competition is fierce.

    Masi Losi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Former "Our Perfect Wedding" host Thembisa Mdoda at the 2017 Saftas.

    Come March 22, the crème de la crème of the South African film and TV industry will be honoured at the 12th annual South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) at the Sun City Superbowl.

    Voting lines have opened for one of the most coveted highly contested categories, Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

    Read: SAFTAs: Some Of Your Favourite Artists Keeping It Real On The Red Carpet

    The nominees list for this category include all the soaps and telenovelas submitted by production companies as entries in other categories.

    To vote for your favourite show, you must SMS its code (listed below) to 48430.

    This year, 17 programmes qualify in the category.

    Here's who you can vote for as, well as their codes:

    The Saftas are hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation and honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by volunteer judges.

    MORE:EntertainmentSAFTASTV and Film