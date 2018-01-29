And The Safta Nominees For Most Popular TV Soap Are...

Come March 22, the crème de la crème of the South African film and TV industry will be honoured at the 12th annual South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) at the Sun City Superbowl.

Voting lines have opened for one of the most coveted highly contested categories, Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

The nominees list for this category include all the soaps and telenovelas submitted by production companies as entries in other categories.

To vote for your favourite show, you must SMS its code (listed below) to 48430.

This year, 17 programmes qualify in the category.

Here's who you can vote for as, well as their codes:

The Saftas are hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation and honour creative excellence in the local film and television industry as assessed by volunteer judges.