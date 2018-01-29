All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    29/01/2018 08:49 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: Tearful Federer's 20th Grand Slam Win

    ...plus Roger Federer's grand slam records - in numbers.

    REUTERS/Edgar Su
    Tennis - Australian Open - Men's singles final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic.

    Roger Federer won his 20th grand slam title, defeating Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Here is a breakdown of his grand slam numbers.

    Most Australian Open singles titles: 6

    Federer became the third man after Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic to claim six Australian Open titles with his win over Croatia's Cilic on Sunday. He also equaled Rod Laver's record of claiming four grand slams after turning 30.

    In Pictures: Tearful Federer's 20th Slam Title

    Grand slam title breakdown

    Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018)

    French Open: 1 (2009)

    Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

    US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

    Most grand slam titles

    Federer - 20

    Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 16

    Pete Sampras (U.S.) - 14

    Emerson - 12

    Djokovic - 12

    Laver - 11

    Bjorn Borg (Sweden) - 11

    Bill Tilden (U.S.) - 10

    The Australian Open was a professional era event for the first time in 1969. In 1968 the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open were professional era events for the first time.

    Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; Slideshow by Marc Davies (HuffPost)

    MORE:Australian OpenGrand SlamMarin CilicNewsRoger Federer