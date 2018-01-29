Meeting Miss Universe; Doing iVosho; Hanging Out With Minnie – Usain Bolt's Having A Blast in SA

World-renowned retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is living his best life during his visit to South Africa, and there's no doubt he's feeling at home.

Bolt arrived in the country on official business – his duties as the "chief entertainment officer" for French champagne brand GH Mumm at the Sun Met, held this weekend at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse.

Speaking to HuffPost, Bolt – dubbed the fastest man alive – said that he was happy to be in the country and felt at home.

"I have learnt a lot of new dances already, and met South African people who greeted me well. Most people I've met have been warm, and I'm even more excited to explore some more," he said.

And dance he did.

Asked whether he'd be seeing his friend and South African sprinter, Wayde van Niekerk, Bolt said they missed each other, as Van Niekerk had left the country for a follow-up appointment on his knee injury.

He also got to meet a "national key point" – Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Bolt also rubbed shoulders with Minnie Dlamini, Mumm's local ambassador – or rather, "master of celebrations".

On Monday, Bolt spent the day in Johannesburg.