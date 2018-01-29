Rihanna's Grammy Trench Coat Was 'Chocolate Patent Leather' Greatness

Rihanna is a melodic goddess who we are fortunate to have walking among us and her Grammy look Sunday night was one more reminder of that.
After skipping the red carpet, Rihanna turned heads when she hit the stage in a high-shine trench coat with Kendrick Lamar to accept the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for their collaboration on "Loyalty." The award was Rihanna's ninth Grammy.
The trench, worn as a dress with slouched boots and gloves, made Twitter go wild:
Most humbly, Lamar said of Rihanna while accepting the award: "She came through and gassed me on my own song. This really belongs to her."
We don't know about that, but we do know that Rih Rih gasses us all when it comes to fashion.