Rihanna's Grammy Trench Coat Was 'Chocolate Patent Leather' Greatness

Rihanna is a melodic goddess who we are fortunate to have walking among us and her Grammy look Sunday night was one more reminder of that.

After skipping the red carpet, Rihanna turned heads when she hit the stage in a high-shine trench coat with Kendrick Lamar to accept the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for their collaboration on "Loyalty." The award was Rihanna's ninth Grammy.

The trench, worn as a dress with slouched boots and gloves, made Twitter go wild: