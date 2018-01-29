WATCH: Rihanna Did The (Very South African) Gwara Gwara; Not The Stanky Leg!

Pop superstar Rihanna took to the 60th Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night in a pink dress and silver heels. She had matching flower on her head. Everything looked "normal", and there were no signs of extraordinary things happening – until the last few seconds of her "Wild Thoughts" performance alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.
No one was ready for her interpretation of South African-inspired Gwara Gwara dance moves.
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" ❤️🔥 #GrammyAwards#mondaymorning#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/2prG8XlpKQ— ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛🌻 (@pinklionheart) January 29, 2018
Twitter went wild – both during and long after her performance.
Although many on Twitter were focused on speculation that Riri could be pregnant, most South Africans wanted to make one thing clear – the dance moves.
U.S. online magazine Vulture tweeted that the "Umbrella" hitmaker was doing the "stanky leg" – to much South African disapproval.
Do the stanky leg. pic.twitter.com/nDPJFmY1zb— Vulture (@vulture) January 29, 2018
The responses (or rather corrections) came streaming in.
That Is Not NO DAMN STANKY LEG 🤯 It's #Gwara!— Usman Alli (@Thynigerianking) January 29, 2018
Fam, you bout to get the whole of Jo-Burg 🇿🇦 in your house tonight, you better post an edit to fix this...— A You Get Di Gold (@SoSpecialKay7) January 29, 2018
1 job...only 1...and he failed pic.twitter.com/FjKBufKzCN— Blaze wa Mopedi (@Lebo_Komane) January 29, 2018
DJ Bongz, who made the dance move popular, has also responded to the performance with... well, a video of himself dancing the Gwara Gwara.
If you're still confused – the dances are different.
So if, like some on social media, you have not made up your mind, this should help you.
Stanky leg:
Gwara gwara:
You're welcome.