WATCH: Rihanna Did The (Very South African) Gwara Gwara; Not The Stanky Leg!

Pop superstar Rihanna took to the 60th Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night in a pink dress and silver heels. She had matching flower on her head. Everything looked "normal", and there were no signs of extraordinary things happening – until the last few seconds of her "Wild Thoughts" performance alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

No one was ready for her interpretation of South African-inspired Gwara Gwara dance moves.

Twitter went wild – both during and long after her performance.

Although many on Twitter were focused on speculation that Riri could be pregnant, most South Africans wanted to make one thing clear – the dance moves.

U.S. online magazine Vulture tweeted that the "Umbrella" hitmaker was doing the "stanky leg" – to much South African disapproval.

The responses (or rather corrections) came streaming in.

That Is Not NO DAMN STANKY LEG 🤯 It's #Gwara! — Usman Alli (@Thynigerianking) January 29, 2018

Fam, you bout to get the whole of Jo-Burg 🇿🇦 in your house tonight, you better post an edit to fix this... — A You Get Di Gold (@SoSpecialKay7) January 29, 2018

1 job...only 1...and he failed pic.twitter.com/FjKBufKzCN — Blaze wa Mopedi (@Lebo_Komane) January 29, 2018

DJ Bongz, who made the dance move popular, has also responded to the performance with... well, a video of himself dancing the Gwara Gwara.

If you're still confused – the dances are different.

So if, like some on social media, you have not made up your mind, this should help you.

Stanky leg:

Gwara gwara:

You're welcome.