    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/01/2018 11:56 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    WATCH: Rihanna Did The (Very South African) Gwara Gwara; Not The Stanky Leg!

    South African fans flood social media with corrections after Grammy Awards...

    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Rihanna performs during the 60th annual Grammy Awards show.

    Pop superstar Rihanna took to the 60th Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night in a pink dress and silver heels. She had matching flower on her head. Everything looked "normal", and there were no signs of extraordinary things happening – until the last few seconds of her "Wild Thoughts" performance alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

    No one was ready for her interpretation of South African-inspired Gwara Gwara dance moves.

    Twitter went wild – both during and long after her performance.

    Although many on Twitter were focused on speculation that Riri could be pregnant, most South Africans wanted to make one thing clear – the dance moves.

    U.S. online magazine Vulture tweeted that the "Umbrella" hitmaker was doing the "stanky leg" – to much South African disapproval.

    The responses (or rather corrections) came streaming in.

    DJ Bongz, who made the dance move popular, has also responded to the performance with... well, a video of himself dancing the Gwara Gwara.

    If you're still confused – the dances are different.

    So if, like some on social media, you have not made up your mind, this should help you.

    Stanky leg:

    Gwara gwara:

    You're welcome.

