Avoiding Day Zero: 10 Water -Saving Tips💧

According to Western Cape premier Helen Zille, Day Zero can still be avoided if residents change their water-consumption behaviour.

The city of Cape Town told HuffPost on Monday that, "through the combined efforts of the city and the residents of Cape Town, water usage has been reduced from 1.1-billion litres per day to about 600-million litres per day."

"We must get consumption down to 50 litres per person per day immediately – this will be done through the cooperation [of] our residents, further pressure-reduction initiatives, water-management devices and water-enforcement efforts across the city."

On its website, the city has several tips to help residents save water, including these:

1. Use municipal drinking water only for essential washing, cooking and drinking.

2. Borehole water use for outdoor purposes is discouraged, in order to preserve groundwater resources.

3. Reconsider your water usage during peak times. Shower later in the evening or before 6am, and do your washing after 9pm.

4. No irrigation or watering with municipal drinking water.

5. Private swimming pools may not be topped up or filled with municipal drinking water.

6. Cut your showers to two minutes [or even 60 seconds – to achieve 50 litres per day, a washcloth-and-basin bath, followed by a quick rinse, is preferable]. A standard non-water-saving showerhead can use up to 16 litres per minute.

7. Collect your shower, bath and basin water and re-use it to flush your toilet, water the garden and wash your car.

And here the water from my skottel bath goes straight into the toilet cistern. pic.twitter.com/MeO0vywW9e — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 24, 2018

8. Use a cup instead of running taps in the bathroom or kitchen when brushing teeth, shaving, drinking, etc.

Washing a tomato for supper in a cup. I will use it for other fruit (nectarines and grapes) as well. Then the water left in the cup goes into the toilet cistern. Not down the drain. pic.twitter.com/3BIcqWgANH — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 23, 2018

9. Defrost food in the fridge or at room temperature, rather than placing it under hot running water.

10. Remind your colleagues and staff to curb their water use both in the workplace and at home.