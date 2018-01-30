Birthday Portraits Of Hulisani Ravele: As Beautiful As They Are Emotive

TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele is releasing a series of portraits to celebrate her 30th birthday.
She says the portraits are a reflection of the emotions 30 years of life experience has brought with it.
Announcing the project on social media, Ravele said each portrait will be accompanied by poetry written by Sizakele Phohleli, from a collection she has named "Blues For Hulisani".
Also part of the project were photographer Tsholo Mothibi, creative director Letshego Sebolao, who also handled wardrobe and styling, and make-up artist Tshego Sebolao.
Ravele previously told The Citizen that the project was born from her idea of celebrating the 30-year milestone in a unique way.
"I came up with the idea of '30 Portraits And Poetry' as a way to pay homage to my own personal journey. Deciding to share it with the world was a big decision, because it opens me up to a lot of judgment and scrutiny, but as an individual who is intent on living her purpose and using its power to positively impact the lives of others, I felt it was a project that I had to share," she said.
She said getting the project off the ground meant that she stripped herself bare, and having to be vulnerable – and comfortable with listing the negative emotions alongside the happy ones.
Ravele recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend, music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya.
Here are some of Ravele's portraits:
Fear
My emotion: Fear Her words: You are swimming, not drowning, do not let this pain confuse you. maybe you are a little rundown, your arms a little weak, but you are swimming, not drowning, don't let this pain confuse you. . Written by: @her_mentality #30PortraitsAndPoetry #HulisaniRaveleAt30 #PurposePowerImpact #InAllThings
Loss
My emotion: Loss Her words: Not every love is acceptable, it can be sweet but still burn your tongue, It can be new but still not fit you and we all know how painful small shoes are, it is clumsy and not in the way that leads to a kiss, you are not a place for immature lovers. . Written by: @her_mentality #30PortraitsAndPoetry #HulisaniRaveleAt30 #PurposePowerImpact #InAllThings
Defeat
My emotion: Defeat Her words: You will rise, even after they have burned you and you can no longer remember what your face looks like let alone touch it, you will rise and water the very trees that burned you, because that's how you love, you don't spit at your enemies. . Written by: @her_mentality #30PortraitsAndPoetry #HulisaniRaveleAt30 #PurposePowerImpact #InAllThings
Heartbreak
My emotion: Heartbreak Her words: To the years that have made you question yourself, doubt yourself, spit at the mirror, – clap for them. To all your winters that followed you through spring and summer, where you cried like an orphan, where you threw your heart against scrounging arms seeking refuge, where you bent yourself into a box that didn't have your name, where you emptied yourself in the wrong hands – forgive yourself. . Written by: @her_mentality #30PortraitsAndPoetry #HulisaniRaveleAt30 #PurposePowerImpact #InAllThings
Peace
My emotion: Peace Her words: Hulisani an oasis, a place of rest. a ceaseless chain of prayers, of tongues wet in song, of arms stretched out to the blue skies in reverence, feet tangled in a dance of honour, you are all that your name suggests, a quiet place, an empire of indestructible empresses who wear devotions around their wrists, around their bellies. mother of all mothers, they come to you for water but careful, love them, let them in with caution, let them in with your door half closed, kiss them with your eyes wide open, you are not here for love that takes without replenishing, you are not here for hands that have mastered the greediness of taking without giving. . Written by: @her_mentality #30PortraitsAndPoetry #HulisaniRaveleAt30 #PurposePowerImpact #InAllThings
Ravele is nearly halfway through the series, and we can't wait to see more.