Birthday Portraits Of Hulisani Ravele: As Beautiful As They Are Emotive

TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele is releasing a series of portraits to celebrate her 30th birthday.

She says the portraits are a reflection of the emotions 30 years of life experience has brought with it.

Announcing the project on social media, Ravele said each portrait will be accompanied by poetry written by Sizakele Phohleli, from a collection she has named "Blues For Hulisani".

Also part of the project were photographer Tsholo Mothibi, creative director Letshego Sebolao, who also handled wardrobe and styling, and make-up artist Tshego Sebolao.

Ravele previously told The Citizen that the project was born from her idea of celebrating the 30-year milestone in a unique way.

"I came up with the idea of '30 Portraits And Poetry' as a way to pay homage to my own personal journey. Deciding to share it with the world was a big decision, because it opens me up to a lot of judgment and scrutiny, but as an individual who is intent on living her purpose and using its power to positively impact the lives of others, I felt it was a project that I had to share," she said.

She said getting the project off the ground meant that she stripped herself bare, and having to be vulnerable – and comfortable with listing the negative emotions alongside the happy ones.

Ravele recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend, music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya.

Here are some of Ravele's portraits:

Fear

Loss

Defeat

Heartbreak

Peace

Ravele is nearly halfway through the series, and we can't wait to see more.