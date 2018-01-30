All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    30/01/2018 15:10 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    BREAKING: Day Zero Pushed Back By Four Days💧

    "Small victories. Thank you to each and every Cape Town resident who is saving water."

    Foto24 via Getty Images

    BREAKING: Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced that Day Zero has been pushed back by four days – to April 16. With Cape Town's dam levels at 26.6 percent on January 26, it was originally scheduled for April 12, but dam levels had only declined to 26.3 percent by January 29.

    According to News24, Maimane said: "This is crucial progress, and I offer my thanks and congratulations to all residents who have joined in this campaign to defeat Day Zero with such commitment. Their efforts have shown fruit. We have started to push back Day Zero, and we can defeat it altogether if we keep going."

    Read: Doomsday: When Day Zero Arrives

    "Pushing back Day Zero by four days may not seem like a lot – but actually, it is a significant victory. It shows that residents are coming together and cutting water consumption," said Maimane.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    "This is great progress, but to truly defeat Day Zero, we need to aim to cut consumption to 450-million litres [per] day," he said.

    MORE:City of Cape TownDADay ZeroMmusi MaimaneNews