IN PICTURES: 5 Dog Hotels You Should Know About In SA

Going on vacation can be stressful for a fur baby's parents – where will they leave their puppers, and will they be properly taken care of?

As it turns out, there may be a solution for your furry friend near your vacation spot.

From five-star establishments to luxury emporiums – here are a few South African pet-friendly hotels and resorts at which you can leave your furry family while you enjoy your holiday:

1. At Frits Dog Hotel

The five-star dog hotel in Cape Town was launched in December 2015. A salon, spa, retail store, gourmet meals, themed movie nights and even private suites are all part of the package. There are also webcams allowing owners to monitor their pets 24/7.

2. Must Love Dogs Luxury Emporium

This Johannesburg establishment has suites specifically created in small, medium and large options – for "breeds who are accustomed to living indoors and are used to sleeping in mommy and daddy's beds", according to their website. High-end food options, treats and exclusive extras are offered. A webcam is also available, should the owner wish to check in on their pet throughout their stay.

3. Sunshine Pet Resort

Whether you need nightcare, long-term boarding or just daycare while on vacation, this resort near Paarl can sort you out. Their services include individual play sessions, extra walks and outdoor exercise time on a six-hectare farm. The resort welcomes both dogs and cats, as well as birds.

4. Zimzala K9 Hotel

This boutique hotel for dogs is in Stellenbosch. It offers daycare, overnight accommodation, exercise, play and pampering. A specialist dog shop is also on the premises, for all your dog's needs.

5. Paws Resort

Run by a couple of qualified veteranians, this Midrand resort offers luxury kennels and kitty cabanas for your pets. Overnight stays or pop-ins for a spa day at their grooming parlour are offered. Pets with special medical needs are also welcome at the establishment.