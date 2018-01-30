Must-See Pictures From 'Black Panther' World Premiere

South African actors Connie Chiume, Atandwa Kani and his legendary dad John joined fellow cast members of the film "Black Panther" in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film.

John plays King T'Chaka, while Atandwa plays the younger version of him.

Chiume portrays a mining tribe elder.

Speaking to Variety on arrival at the ceremony, John Kani said that when he took on the role, it was with very strong ideas about how Africans should be portrayed, because African comic book heroes are rare.

"I knew we would introduce a different African – the African that is a global figure, the African that cares and contributes to world peace," Kani said.

Actor John Kani on how "Black Panther" presents Africans in a new light (Watch) #BlackPantherPremierehttps://t.co/jVabiJeG3fpic.twitter.com/bgCKx3PKic — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2018

JOHN KANI'S OUTFIT AT THE #BLACKPANTHER PREMIERE IS AMAZING. @MaXhosaByL@LadumaNgxokolo .YOU SHOW UP AT ALL THE MOST IMPORTANT TIMES. — siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) January 30, 2018

Chiume has already admitted to HuffPost that her role in the film was the highlight of her 40-year acting career.

"I don't know how to describe my joy being a part of such a big movie, and to have worked with Marvel. I feel that the horizon is becoming wider, and more opportunities are on the way. Our industry here at home is quite small, and there comes a time where you feel like you have reached the ceiling, and you can't move further. So getting an opportunity like this feels like one is getting a chance to experience the other side," Chiume said.

ive literally never been this excited for a movie before have you ever seen human beings this beautiful #BlackPantherpic.twitter.com/DHNSDgj3Sx — mic mic BUNGEE (@bibzkh) January 30, 2018

"Black Panther" is due for release in cinemas on February 16.

It also stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

Here are some of the pictures from the purple carpet you need to see:

You can watch the trailer here: