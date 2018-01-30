Nomuzi Mabena To Women: 'Being Female Is Your Super-Power'

If you loved Nomuzi Mabena's debut mixtape "Versus", you'll be happy to know that come February, she'll start recording her studio album – also her debut.

Speaking to the media on Saturday's Sun Met red carpet, the rapper and TV presenter said the mixtape was a "dipstick" for her to gauge what the market likes before doing an album.

"Now that we've done that market research, I'll be flying down to Cape Town to record the album at the Red Bull studios. It's going to be happening very soon," she said.

Moozlie, as she's affectionately known, said in 2018 that she wants to play in the fashion space.

"People have come to know and love me for my crazy fashion and outfits. I want to be able to share that with the few people who follow me. I have some exciting collaborations coming up with Steve Madden," she said.

Nomuzi said she takes pride in her feminism and always wants her consciousness to come through in her music.

"It's all about empowering women in music, as there's not enough backing for them, and we don't get enough opportunities in the industry – I want to highlight that," Nomuzi said.

Her message to young girls?

"Don't listen to the negative stories. There's a lot being said about why women should not get certain opportunities – don't let those hold you back, because being female is your super-power. Use it," she said.

Nomuzi cohosts 1Magic's "V Entertainment" alongside Somizi Mhlongo.

She also recently released the music video for the song "Getting Cash", which you can watch here: