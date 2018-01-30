Ramaphosa's Bodyguard Hijacked

One of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's bodyguards was hijacked at the weekend and robbed of several firearms, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday morning. The bodyguard is reportedly a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) special forces operator.

The incident reportedly took place at in Olievenhoutbosch on Saturday night as the bodyguard was about to pick up a superior officer. He was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

The bodyguard was reportedly driving a BMW X6 and was carrying three assault rifles and three handguns at the time.

The suspects reportedly drove around with the bodyguard for two hours before dropping him off in Midrand.

Police confirmed the hijacking to EWN but could not provide details. However, EWN reported that the car and two firearms were later recovered by the police in Daveyton.