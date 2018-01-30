Zuma Must Go Before Sona – ANC National Working Committee

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has told the top six to force President Jacob Zuma to step down before the state of the nation address (Sona), which will take place in two weeks' time.

According to News24, members of the NWC held their first meeting since being elected two weeks ago on Monday. "The NWC decided that the officials must tell him to resign, and they are working to ensure that it happens before the Sona," an NWC member told News24.

Another source said there was a call in the meeting for an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting, if the officials failed to "confront" Zuma about his resignation.

Officials are expected to meet with Zuma as early as this week to inform him of the party's decision. Senior party members are worried about the impact his protracted stay will have on the ANC's performance in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, aides on the presidency's staff said Zuma is unlikely to pack his bags and leave immediately, if a delegation from the ANC comes to tell him time's up.

The NEC has a subcommittee in place to plan Zuma's exit, but he is determined to leave on his own terms.

"The president is a man of strong opinions, and he knows his constitutional powers," said a staffer.

See HuffPost's story on the presidency's intentions regarding a potential recall:

Read: Zuma Will Not Leave Quietly – Presidency Staff