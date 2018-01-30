ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says rumours that President Jacob Zuma will be recalled by the ANC on Tuesday night are categorically not true.

The party's national working committee (NWC) mandated its transition committee to meet Zuma to manage the power change from him to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa but it did not determine that Zuma will be recalled.

Deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Jesse Duarte.

She said that the ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe had explicitly clarified at the end of the NWC session that the meeting was not to recall but to begin the process of transition from one leader to the next. The president's exit from office is on the cards, but it will not happen on Tuesday night.

HuffPost SA earlier reported that a managed transition is likely to see Zuma leave office at the earliest date of April and the latest date of June.

