9 Everyday Ways To Burn Calories Without Going To The Gym

There are a few ways you can burn calories without necessarily going to the gym.

Needless to say, this won't help if you don't eat right.

But these nine everyday activities can torch up to 300 calories per hour, depending on your weight and age.

1. Walking around the mall

An hour's walk at the mall can burn up to 200 calories, depending on intensity. When you're shopping, you burn calories getting to the store, walking through it, standing in line and carrying your purchases.

2. A baby

Keeping up with a baby, newborn or tot is a full-time job. Picking up, putting down, holding, running after, restraining, grooming, feeding can burn more than 100 calories per hour, depending on your weight and age.

3. Sex!

Good old sex can burn up to 100 calories for men. We assume it depends on the position and how active both partners are.

A Canadian university's research showed that women burn about 69 calories during the average sex session lasting about 25 minutes, while men burn off around 100.

4. Stairs

You burn about 0.17 calories for every step you climb, so you burn roughly a calorie and a half for every 10 steps up a staircase.

5. Cleaning

From dusting to sweeping, cleaning can be a good arm and leg exercise. It's possible to burn anywhere from 100-300 calories per hour doing housework, depending on the activity. Scrubbing and cleaning can burn even more calories.

6. Standing

You burn more calories standing than sitting, and according to the BBC, about 50 calories per hour.

7. Dancing

Whether you're out at a club with friends, or at home and your favourite jam plays, dancing – which gets your heart pumping – can burn as much as 100 calories in 20 minutes.

8. Laughing

Yes, you can laugh your way to slimmer waistline! Just 15 minutes of laughter a day will burn between 10 and 40 calories, depending on a person's weight and the intensity of the laughter.

9. Sleeping

Someone who weighs about 68kg will burn at least 95 calories per hour, according to Health Status. Calories burned during sleep are used to sustain vital functions in the body. So when your body gets fewer than seven hours of sleep, not only do you burn less calories, but your hormones that increase your appetite kick into high gear. This will likely make you eat more than you would if well rested.