BREAKING: Sars Loses Another Top Exec

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has lost another top executive, after its chief officer of customs and excise, Jed Michaletos, resigned a month ago.

According to an internal memorandum from Sars boss Tom Moyane, which HuffPost has seen, Michaletos resigned in December last year, and will serve in his position until February 7.

Moyane has appointed Teboho Mokoena – who served as chief officer of human capital and development – in Michaletos' place. Luther Lebelo, who is currently the group executive of employment relations, will be moved into Mokoena's role in an acting capacity.

Sars acting spokesman Sicelo Mkosi confirmed the staff changes on Wednesday.

Last year, Sars' chief financial officer Matsobane Matlwa resigned. His resignation came during a mass exodus of senior managers from the institution. News24 last year reported that senior manager in the criminal investigations of the tax and customs enforcement unit, Ronel van Wyk, had also resigned.

Michaletos was appointed in January 2016, and is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the field of customs. He has previously served Deloitte in a number of senior-level capacities, including associate director and partner.