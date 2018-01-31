Crushing Hard On These Celebrity Twin Sisters This Wednesday

TV personalities Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki celebrated their 30th birthday on Tuesday, and we can't stop looking at their pictures.

The duo, well known for shows on 1Gospel as well as Sadiki's role on SABC1's "Skeem Saam", shared a series of pictures from their birthday photo shoot.

Happy belated birthday to the "Cent Twins", as they refer to themselves.

Media personality Blue and her twin sister Brown celebrated their birthday in December – making us all wish we had a double too.

Blue first broke into the scene in the reality show "Big Brother Africa". Although her sister is not in the limelight, the pair's social-media pages are enough to give us serious twin envy.

Seems it was our Wednesday to crush really hard on twin sisters...