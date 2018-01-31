DayZero: 6 Waterless Recipes You Can Try At Home

If you live in Western Cape and have only 50 litres a day to use because of Day Zero, you might have to compromise on water-based meals.

But you need not fret.

Our resident chef and foodie, Duenna Mambana, has these quick waterless food wins – from breakfast to dessert – to keep you going; hopefully until the rains come.

"Even when you have to be water conscious, you can still enjoy a delicious and healthy meal. There are meals you can make that require little to no water," she says.

Here are her top choices for this week – everything from breakfast to dessert.

1. Scrambled eggs and mushrooms on health bread

"This is a great and filling breakfast option. Scrambled eggs and sautéed mushrooms need no water, just olive oil and some seasoning," she says.

A post shared by Duenna Mathebula-Mambana (@duenna_mm) on Jul 26, 2016 at 11:10pm PDT

2. Tinned chickpeas in vegetarian feast

"This is a win for my vegetarian friends. To cut out the water needed for this dish, you can buy canned chickpeas. Even when you're going for a mixed-bean dish, canned also works. The garlic bread was store bought."

A post shared by Duenna Mathebula-Mambana (@duenna_mm) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:09am PST

3. Sticky wings

"These wings were marinated in Coke, olive oil, salt and pepper, and then cooked in the oven. They are a fave at my house and never fail."

A post shared by Duenna Mathebula-Mambana (@duenna_mm) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

4. Baked hake topped with tomato-and-chive relish

"Over 90 percent of a tomato' weight is water, so you're covered. You can cook tomatoes however you like. Bake your hake in the oven, and then rub with Himalayan salt for added flavour. You can also add lemons for more flavour."

A post shared by Duenna Mathebula-Mambana (@duenna_mm) on Aug 4, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

5. Chicken fillets with kale

"Buy washed kale from a trusted shop and sauté in olive oil instead of steaming it. You can spice your chicken fillets and grill them in the oven."

A post shared by Duenna Mathebula-Mambana (@duenna_mm) on Aug 31, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

6. Trio of desserts - lemon cupcakes, red velvet "slices" and Nutella pancakes with blueberries

"This may be the perfect time to try cake premixes – that's what I used for these yum desserts. I also opted for milk-based ones, not water-based ones."