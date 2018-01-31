All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    31/01/2018 11:21 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Former Steinhoff CEO Jooste To Be Investigated By Hawks

    "The matter is now in the hands of the Hawks for further investigation and prosecution."

    Getty Images

    Steinhoff's new chair, Heather Sonn, said on Wednesday that Steinhoff has reported its former CEO, Markus Jooste, to the Hawks . A joint sitting of three parliamentary committees for a briefing was held to explain the challenges facing embattled retailer Steinhoff International.

    According to Fin24, Sonn said that Jooste had been reported to the Hawks on suspicion that he had committed offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

    "The matter is now in the hands of the Hawks for further investigation and prosecution," she told Parliament on Tuesday. She did not provide more information.

    Getty Images

    In 2017, Jooste resigned with immediate effect, after the discovery of information relating to alleged financial misconduct prompted the German-listed company's supervisory, non-executive board to ask consultants PwC to perform an "independent investigation".

    This is a developing story.

    MORE:HawksMarkus JoosteNewsSteinhoff