From QE2 To The White House – Now Ardmore Exhibits At Home

After years of being celebrated around the world, KwaZulu-Natal ceramics studio Ardmore is finally getting an exhibition of their important last collection on home soil.

Called "Voyage Of Discovery", the exhibition will look back on the inspiring story of Ardmore house, literally taking audiences on a voyage of discovery while celebrating the 60th birthday of the studio's founder, Fee Halsted.

Zimbabwean-born Halsted founded Ardmore in 1985 and has since been working alongside Zulu, Sotho and Zimbabwean artists on the Ardmore farm in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountains. They turn KwaZulu's centuries-old pottery craft into cherished objects housed everywhere from the Queen of England's palace at Windsor Castle to U.S. presidential seat the White House and New York's Museum of Modern Art.

The Ardmore exhibition will take place at The Cellars-Hohenort from February 16-28.