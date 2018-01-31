All Sections
    31/01/2018 15:14 SAST | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Hilarious (Painful) Videos Prove iVosho Is Not For Everyone

    Ouch!

    seb_ra via Getty Images

    We're kind of convinced that if the gwara gwara and the alingo had a baby, it'd be called vosho.

    Thanks to Gqom music and the likes of musicians Busiswah and Babes Wodumo, doing vosho seems super-easy – which it actually isn't.

    Although many South Africans have mastered the skill of the dance, also embraced by controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu, a lot more either need to learn it still, or completely refrain from any attempts altogether.

    If you're unsure or simply unaware of the dangers that come with the vosho, read on.

    These videos are evidence of just how not to break yourself trying.

    If you need some inspiration, it is possible:

