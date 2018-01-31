How Many Viewers Does ANN7 Have?

From Ferial Haffajee's report on 23 November 2017:

Audience numbers given to HuffPost SA by The MediaShop shows that ANN7 makes up a small percentage of the DStv total audience, but that it is quite competitive among news channels.

When President Jacob Zuma gave ANN7 an interview November 2013, it outstripped the viewership of CNN megastar Christiane Amanpour's popular programme that week. An estimated 54,000 viewers watched, compared with 42,000 viewers for Amanpour in the period between October and November measured.

Over the period, eNCA presenter Joanne Joseph's programme on Jacques Pauw's best-selling book, "The President's Keepers", was the runaway best-watched on the news channels with 131,000 viewers glued.