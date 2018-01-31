Motion Of No Confidence: De Lille Could Be On Her Way Out

Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille could be ousted on Wednesday, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced that its federal executive has authorised a motion of no confidence.

The ANC in the Cape Town council has tabled a motion of no confidence against #DeLille which is due for debate today.



The FedEx has thus authorized the caucus the right to support the ANC's motion. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

According to TimesLive, it is the first time in Cape Town's history that this has happened. For months, De Lille has been the focus of several serious allegations and claims, many levelled by colleagues.

The DA provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said the party federal executive had given councillors permission to support an ANC motion of no confidence in De Lille.

Last week‚ the caucus voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that De Lille should be relieved of her mayoral chain, but it was not clear whether councillors would be permitted to support a motion brought by an opposition party.

This is due to a number of reasons:



1. For the first time in CPT's history, a Council-mandated investigation took the view that the sitting Mayor had demonstrated behaviour which constituted gross misconduct, dereliction of duty, & conduct that amounted to deceiving Council. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

2. These prima facie findings have been supported by the fact that the Auditor-General has downgraded the City's audit status from clean, to unqualified with conditions. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

The AG's findings include failures of leadership at the first level of assurance, which includes the Executive Mayor, and the subsequent governance breakdown that flows from that. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

The vast majority of financial findings relate to the Transport and Urban Development Authority (TDA) which the Mayor has routinely and very publicly defended.



Poor consequence management of senior managers

Consistent loss of revenue within the TDA

Irregular expenditure — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

On upgrades to #DeLille's home:



The AG in the disclosure and listing of irregular expenditure in the financial statements has, in fact, found that upgrades to #DeLille's home were irregular- exposing previous claims by the Mayor as blatantly false. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

On the drought crisis: #DeLille actively withheld information, misdirected officials, delayed budget decisions, interfered with project plans and undermined the rollout of augmentation projects as a result. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

No matter someone's history or popularity, we have a greater obligation to protecting the principles of good governance and ensuring effective delivery to all, especially the people of Cape Town. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 31, 2018

This is a developing story.