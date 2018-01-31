All Sections
    31/01/2018 11:00 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Motion Of No Confidence: De Lille Could Be On Her Way Out

    The ANC in the Cape Town council has tabled a motion of no confidence against the city's mayor, Patricia de Lille, that is due for debate today.

    Sowetan via Getty Images

    Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille could be ousted on Wednesday, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced that its federal executive has authorised a motion of no confidence.

    According to TimesLive, it is the first time in Cape Town's history that this has happened. For months, De Lille has been the focus of several serious allegations and claims, many levelled by colleagues.

    The DA provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said the party federal executive had given councillors permission to support an ANC motion of no confidence in De Lille.

    Getty Images

    Last week‚ the caucus voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that De Lille should be relieved of her mayoral chain, but it was not clear whether councillors would be permitted to support a motion brought by an opposition party.

    This is a developing story.

