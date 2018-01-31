MultiChoice Admits Mistakes, Boots ANN7 From Platform

#Multichoice rolls out big guns including #Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk to reveal a finding in which it admits mistakes. pic.twitter.com/FuFFVfpMi5 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

#Multichoice made mistakes in dealings with @ANN7 which it is dropping when contract ends.

Today is a humbling day says SA CEO Calvo Mawela pic.twitter.com/49Vp2O8PQ5 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

#Multichoice board investigated contract with @ANN7 and the board had independent auditors and a law firm assisting. No corruption found says Calvo Mawela — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

Finding: mistakes made my Multichoice managers erred in contract with @ANN7 and in how they lobbied.

Board found Poor communications and contract management but contract eith Gupta TV was commercially sound, says Calvo Mawela — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

Finding. The advance payment to @ANN7 was neither illegal or unusual. It happens in industry says Mawela.

(Guptas ran empire on prepayments) #Multichoice — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

Board found no connection between. attrmpt to influence regulation and policy and the @ANN7 contract.#Multichoice is overhauling its lobbying policy and procedure — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

Imtiaz Patel, Multichoice CEO, knew Guptas but he did not allow this to influence the contract with Gipta TV.#Multichoice — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

#Multichoice is taking bids to host a black-owned channel to replace @ANN7tv when contract ends in June — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

#Multichoice apologises to ANC MP Yunus Carrim. #Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk says allegations have caused him a great deal of concern and he is humbled by public outrage. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018

Multichoice hearing is... interesting. Lots of uncomfortable shifting and spluttering. — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) January 31, 2018

.@MultiChoice board will not share the report by lawyers and auditors with media. Comfortable that all findings were shared in press statement. @News24 — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) January 31, 2018