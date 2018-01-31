MultiChoice Admits Mistakes, Boots ANN7 From Platform

#Multichoice rolls out big guns including #Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk to reveal a finding in which it admits mistakes. pic.twitter.com/FuFFVfpMi5— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice made mistakes in dealings with @ANN7 which it is dropping when contract ends.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
Today is a humbling day says SA CEO Calvo Mawela pic.twitter.com/49Vp2O8PQ5
#Multichoice board investigated contract with @ANN7 and the board had independent auditors and a law firm assisting. No corruption found says Calvo Mawela— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
Finding: mistakes made my Multichoice managers erred in contract with @ANN7 and in how they lobbied.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
Board found Poor communications and contract management but contract eith Gupta TV was commercially sound, says Calvo Mawela
Finding. The advance payment to @ANN7 was neither illegal or unusual. It happens in industry says Mawela.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
(Guptas ran empire on prepayments) #Multichoice
Board found no connection between. attrmpt to influence regulation and policy and the @ANN7 contract.#Multichoice is overhauling its lobbying policy and procedure— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
Imtiaz Patel, Multichoice CEO, knew Guptas but he did not allow this to influence the contract with Gipta TV.#Multichoice— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice is taking bids to host a black-owned channel to replace @ANN7tv when contract ends in June— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice apologises to ANC MP Yunus Carrim. #Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk says allegations have caused him a great deal of concern and he is humbled by public outrage.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela has used word humbled many times and apologised for failings seceral times.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
(Big change in company's approach to story of how @ANN7tv came to be hosted on its platform)
#Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk says @ANN7tv required higher level of diligence.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
Imtiaz Patel, who negotiated the cobtract, acted in #Multichoice's best interests.
#Multichoice says the R25-mn mystery payment was a standard advance payment.#Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk says nobody has bern fired because of the incident.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice has met with @MzwaneleManyi to tell him it will no longer host @ANN7tv - he is weighing his options— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 31, 2018
(Multichoice hosting fees are biggest slice of @ANN7tv revenues)
So yes, #Multichoice made it a condition precedent that the SABC must oppose terrestrial encryption in order to receive a big bag of money. After which "the SABC decided of its own accord that it accepts the provision".
But Mawela is baffled that this is an issue.— Phillip de Wet (@phillipdewet) January 31, 2018
Multichoice says there was no corruption, no one has been disciplined but a whole news channel is not being renewed. It just doesn't add up.— Mnisi weMvula. (@Bongas_) January 31, 2018
#Multichoice Mawela: We are not a part of #StateCapture. This is a commercial relationship. We pay @ANN7tv for a service everyone can see— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) January 31, 2018
Multichoice hearing is... interesting. Lots of uncomfortable shifting and spluttering.— Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) January 31, 2018
.@MultiChoice board will not share the report by lawyers and auditors with media. Comfortable that all findings were shared in press statement. @News24— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) January 31, 2018
So @MultiChoice is saying there is a report that found it is not guilty of corruption but the report is secret? 🤔 https://t.co/ykmYVgnNHY— Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) January 31, 2018