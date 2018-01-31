Not Everyone's Excited Chance The Rapper Is Coming To SA

Grammy award-winning U.S. artist Chance the Rapper was announced as the headliner for this year's Castle Lite Unlocks concert on April 22 at the Ticketpro Dome – but not everyone is happy.

The announcement party was held at Shine Studios in Braamfontein and broadcast live on Facebook.

Also joining Chance on stage on the day will Nadia Nakai, Shane Eagle and Frank Casino.

For the 2017 concerts, the brand, Castle Lite, brought out Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller.

Leading up to the announcement on Tuesday night, though, people were speculating hopefully that it was between Drake and Cardi B – which just set their expectations up for a fall.

@Drake I'm not sure what time it is where you are or what you're doing ntate'Drizzy but South African youths have a crisis and we need your help urgently.



Is @castlelitesa unlocking you or njani? #CastleLiteUnlocks — Lekgolokoe (@Kabza_MrCool) January 30, 2018

Many were pleased with the surprise announcement.

When I found out Chance the rapper is pulling through💁💃🙏🔥🔥🔥#CastleLiteUnlockspic.twitter.com/SBRcGdVBgU — Abuti tobe tobe tobe... Tobetsa!!!👉 (@Motho_WaModimo) January 30, 2018

Super excited to hear that Chance the Rapper will be in SA. Not everyone can relate to his music coz he writes from the Heart not for Hype. #CastleLiteUnlocks — Blvxk-Colored (@Jus_Kay_) January 30, 2018

But not everyone was happy. Thanks to his recent gospel rap album, people are sceptical about which Chance they'll be getting in Johannesburg.

Yazin, I love Chance The Rapper but for an entire #CastleLiteUnlocks concert nah.. pic.twitter.com/st0y6eenhe — Oh. (@Cindx_x) January 30, 2018

chance is gonna be on stage like "turn to your neighbour and say neighbour!" lmao — internet maestro (@francisxrogers) January 30, 2018

So now we have to pay R500 to watch Nadia Nakai "rap" and listen to Chance's Gospel music #CastleLiteUnlockspic.twitter.com/ByzdhNywLN — The boy 💦💕🔥 (@kamo_adons) January 30, 2018

Me and my squad going to the dome #CastleLiteUnlockspic.twitter.com/Su8L8vwRvi — MAUVE GARÇON (@ChrisFlaire) January 30, 2018

But ke,