    • ENTERTAINMENT
    31/01/2018 10:51 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Not Everyone's Excited Chance The Rapper Is Coming To SA

    Sigh! Thanks to his recent gospel rap album, some fans don't know which version will arrive in Johannesburg...

    REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
    Chance the Rapper.

    Grammy award-winning U.S. artist Chance the Rapper was announced as the headliner for this year's Castle Lite Unlocks concert on April 22 at the Ticketpro Dome – but not everyone is happy.

    The announcement party was held at Shine Studios in Braamfontein and broadcast live on Facebook.

    Also joining Chance on stage on the day will Nadia Nakai, Shane Eagle and Frank Casino.

    For the 2017 concerts, the brand, Castle Lite, brought out Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller.

    Leading up to the announcement on Tuesday night, though, people were speculating hopefully that it was between Drake and Cardi B – which just set their expectations up for a fall.

    Many were pleased with the surprise announcement.

    But not everyone was happy. Thanks to his recent gospel rap album, people are sceptical about which Chance they'll be getting in Johannesburg.

    But ke,

