Preshalin Naidoo Found Guilty Of Culpable Homicide In Simba Mhere's Fatal Car Crash

The Randburg Magistrate's Court has delivered a guilty verdict in the case of culpable homicide against the 24-year-old man who caused the accident that killed "Top Billing" presenter Simba Mhere and his friend, Kady-Shay O'Bryan, in January 2015.

Preshalin Naidoo's car collided with Mhere's on William Nicol Drive in Fourways in the early hours of the morning.

Read: New Production Company Honours Late Simba Mhere's Memory

Magistrate David Mahango found that Naidoo's version – that the car he was driving on the morning of the incident had a mechanical failure – was improbable, and that incident was instead caused by human error.

In reaching his decision‚ Mahango also said he could not ignore the evidence of Car Track‚ a company that had recorded Naidoo's speed from when he started driving his car the night before the incident, until the next morning when it occurred.

Mhere's father, Joseph, who was also in the car, survived the crash.