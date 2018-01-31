Why Having Five Grammys Proves You Are The Best🇿🇦 🌍

In both sports and entertainment, individual or team accolades highlight the hard work and dedication put into the craft. In music, you get artists who do it for the fame and awards – and then you get those that do it for the legacy.

When your music transcends from a national to a global audience, international recognition is bound to come. South Africa's very own shining stars, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is a classic example of this.

Their unprecedented history at the awards saw the group winning its fifth Grammy in New York on Sunday night, for the album "Shaka Zulu Revisited".

Value of a Grammy

Just how valuable is a Grammy? Does having five Grammys make you the best in Africa? Well, let's put it in perspective.

A Grammy is the magnum opus (greatest work) of musical accolades, it is the pièce de résistance (enduring showpiece) recognition for your craft in music. The way football has the prestigious Ballon d'Or and acting has the Oscars, in music there are the Grammys.

A Grammy is the highest honour in global music, which some musicians can only dream of scooping up even once in their careers – and Ladysmith Black Mambazo has five.

In 1988, they took home their first Grammy for the album "Shaka Zulu" in the Best Traditional Folk Recording category.

Their second Grammy was for "Wanyukela" in 2004. In 2009, they won Best Traditional World Music Album. Their fourth Grammy was in 2013, in the category Best World Music CD.

The "Homeless" hitmakers have won more Grammys than some of the world's biggest musicians – most of them more acclaimed internationally than the South African group.

However, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has the substance and depth that have seen them become one of the most successful acts at the awards.

Here are some of the superstars that have fewer Grammys than LBM:

Hip-hop superstar Drake has three.

Pop singer Ed Sheeran has two.

The Soweto Gospel Choir has two.

Katy Perry, Tupac Shakur, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber all have zero Grammys.

With so many high-profile musicians absolutely Grammy-less, it is fair to say that LBM's five awards make it the best music act in Africa.