'Black Panther': The Gift That Keeps On Giving To South Africa

Between Black Coffee's Las Vegas residency, Loyiso Madinga's gig on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" and Ladysmith Black Mambazo's fifth Grammy win, we are convinced that there's no end in sight to the high Mzansi started the year on.

It keeps getting better.

As the worldwide opening of Marvel's "Black Panther" approaches, following its Los Angeles premiere on January 29, South African entertainers continue to make us proud.

On Wednesday, rapper and producer Kendrick Lamar released the tracklist for the soundtrack of the film – and it features South African artists Babes Wodumo and Sjava.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

Look at God 🙏🏽...I am very excited and honored to have received such an opportunity together with other African artists who are paving the way in getting local talent recognized abroad. Washa wennnnaa💃🏽💃🏽... West Ink Records siyaphambili kuphela 🙌🏽. #WestInk#BlackPantherpic.twitter.com/tu8k8eBtwH — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) February 1, 2018

This week, Mzansi stars Connie Chiume, Atandwa Kani and his dad, John Kani, represented the country on the purple carpet for the movie's LA premiere.

John plays King T'Chaka, while Atandwa plays the younger version of the character. Chiume portrays a mining tribe elder.

South Africans could not be prouder.

Something to be proud about as South Africans 🇿🇦#BlackPanther

John Kani

Atandwa Kani

Connie Chiume#BlackPantherAlbum

Saudi

Reason

Sjava

Babes Wodumo pic.twitter.com/ptqOwnNHkx — KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) February 1, 2018

Of course, someone took jabs at Mampinstha (it is, after all, South African Twitter).

We finally get a Babes Wodumo song that DOESN'T feature Mampintsha! pic.twitter.com/ziB9YsM5Tr — okay.lelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 31, 2018

BABES WODUMO on the #BlackPantherAlbum without that guy calls for a celebration. May she continued to rise. pic.twitter.com/bJMrkk2obZ — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) January 31, 2018

The film premieres in South African cinemas on February 16.