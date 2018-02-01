All Sections
    01/02/2018 14:33 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    'Black Panther': The Gift That Keeps On Giving To South Africa

    The superhero movie premieres in Mzansi cinemas on February 16.

    Jesse Grant/Getty Images
    Don Cheadle, John Kani, Snoop Dogg and Atandwa Kani at the Los Angeles world premiere of 'Black Panther'.

    Between Black Coffee's Las Vegas residency, Loyiso Madinga's gig on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" and Ladysmith Black Mambazo's fifth Grammy win, we are convinced that there's no end in sight to the high Mzansi started the year on.

    It keeps getting better.

    As the worldwide opening of Marvel's "Black Panther" approaches, following its Los Angeles premiere on January 29, South African entertainers continue to make us proud.

    On Wednesday, rapper and producer Kendrick Lamar released the tracklist for the soundtrack of the film – and it features South African artists Babes Wodumo and Sjava.

    This week, Mzansi stars Connie Chiume, Atandwa Kani and his dad, John Kani, represented the country on the purple carpet for the movie's LA premiere.

    Read: Must-See Pictures From 'Black Panther' World Premiere

    John plays King T'Chaka, while Atandwa plays the younger version of the character. Chiume portrays a mining tribe elder.

    South Africans could not be prouder.

    Of course, someone took jabs at Mampinstha (it is, after all, South African Twitter).

    The film premieres in South African cinemas on February 16.

