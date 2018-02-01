All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    02/02/2018 12:03 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Bon Appétit: The Cost Of Eating At SA's Top Restaurants🍝

    Ready to eat right through your budget?

    • Eat Out

    South Africa certainly has some hidden gems among our upmarket restaurants. There are some seriously classy eateries to indulge in, when you're feeling flush and in the mood to taste something special.

    Gourmets who love haute cuisine can feast both their eyes and their taste buds at our most talented culinary establishments.

    Getty Images
    Fillet of grilled salmon with vegetable

    The number of high-end, fine-dining options in the local food market keeps increasing – although they do come at a cost. But if you're looking to celebrate a big occasion or in the mood to splash out once in a while, here is what it costs to eat at some of SA's top restaurants:

    These restaurants, with prices and pictures, were listed on EatOut

    1. The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)

    The Test Kitchen// EatOut
    The Light Room at The Test Kitchen

    Light room menu: R1,800 (R2,400 with tea pairing, R2,650 with gourmand wine pairing, R3,050 with iconic wine pairing)

    Ambience: Classic elegance / contemporary cool

    Fine dining/modern food

    2. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria)

    Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient//EatOut
    Where the river meets the ocean, a dish from Restaurant Mosaic

    Market degustation menu: R850 (R1,300 with sommelier's pairing)

    Grande degustation menu: R1,250 (R1,825 with sommelier's pairing)

    Ambience: Classic elegance

    Food: Fine dining / French / Mediterranean / health food / modern / vegan / vegetarian

    3. The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West)

    EatOut
    Truffles and Jerusalem artichokes from Restaurant at Waterkloof.

    Two-course menu: R450

    Three-course menu: R560

    Degustation menu: R1,350 (R1,600 with wine pairing)

    Ambience: Classic elegance

    Food: Fine dining / French / modern

    4. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

    EatOut
    The interiors at Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia

    Tapas for two: R700 (R350 per person)

    This includes eight dishes served over three courses to share between two people. The price excludes starters, wine and dessert.

    Ambience: Comfy and casual / contemporary cool

    Food: Contemporary / modern / tapas

    5. Greenhouse at The Cellars-Hohenort (Constantia, Cape Town)

    Greenhouse (Constantia)
    A dish at Greenhouse at Cellars-Hohenort

    10-course degustation dinner menu: R1,200 (R1,750 with greenhouse pairing, R2,075 with premium pairing)

    Three-course summer lunch menu: R550 (R800 with wine pairing)

    Six-course summer lunch tasting menu: R850 (R1,200 with wine pairing)

    Ambience: Classic elegance

    Food: Fine dining / African / Asian / French / South African / modern / vegetarian

    6. Camphors at Vergelegen (Somerset West)

    EatOut
    A dish at Camphors at Vergelegen.

    Three courses à la carte: R450

    Four courses à la carte: R495

    Tour tasting menu: R800 (R1,000 with wine pairing)

    Ambience: Classic elegance

    Food: Fine dining / modern

    7. La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

    La Colombe

    Gourmand menu: R1,390 (R2,290 with wine pairing)

    Reduced menu: R990 (R1,740 with wine pairing)

    Vegetarian gourmand menu: R1,090 (R1,990 with wine)

    Ambience: Classic elegance

    Food: Asian / French / fine dining / modern / vegetarian

    8. The Shortmarket Club (City Bowl, Cape Town)

    EatOut

    À la carte menu: R250 average main course cost

    Ambience: Contemporary cool

    Food: Contemporary / modern

    9. Overture (Stellenbosch)

    EatOut

    Three-course menu: R550

    Six-course menu: R760

    Ambience: Comfy and casual / family friendly

    Food: Fine dining / modern / South African

    10. The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock, Cape Town)

    EatOut

    À la carte tapas menu: R90 average cost per tapas plate

    Ambience: Comfy and casual

    Food: Modern / tapas

    Eat Out

    • Eat Out
    MORE:foodgourmet cuisineLifestyle