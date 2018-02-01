Bon Appétit: The Cost Of Eating At SA's Top Restaurants🍝

South Africa certainly has some hidden gems among our upmarket restaurants. There are some seriously classy eateries to indulge in, when you're feeling flush and in the mood to taste something special.

Gourmets who love haute cuisine can feast both their eyes and their taste buds at our most talented culinary establishments.

Fillet of grilled salmon with vegetable

The number of high-end, fine-dining options in the local food market keeps increasing – although they do come at a cost. But if you're looking to celebrate a big occasion or in the mood to splash out once in a while, here is what it costs to eat at some of SA's top restaurants:

These restaurants, with prices and pictures, were listed on EatOut

1. The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)

The Light Room at The Test Kitchen

Light room menu: R1,800 (R2,400 with tea pairing, R2,650 with gourmand wine pairing, R3,050 with iconic wine pairing)

Ambience: Classic elegance / contemporary cool

Fine dining/modern food

2. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria)

Where the river meets the ocean, a dish from Restaurant Mosaic

Market degustation menu: R850 (R1,300 with sommelier's pairing)

Grande degustation menu: R1,250 (R1,825 with sommelier's pairing)

Ambience: Classic elegance

Food: Fine dining / French / Mediterranean / health food / modern / vegan / vegetarian

3. The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West)

Truffles and Jerusalem artichokes from Restaurant at Waterkloof.

Two-course menu: R450

Three-course menu: R560

Degustation menu: R1,350 (R1,600 with wine pairing)

Ambience: Classic elegance

Food: Fine dining / French / modern

4. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

The interiors at Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia

Tapas for two: R700 (R350 per person)

This includes eight dishes served over three courses to share between two people. The price excludes starters, wine and dessert.

Ambience: Comfy and casual / contemporary cool

Food: Contemporary / modern / tapas

5. Greenhouse at The Cellars-Hohenort (Constantia, Cape Town)

A dish at Greenhouse at Cellars-Hohenort

10-course degustation dinner menu: R1,200 (R1,750 with greenhouse pairing, R2,075 with premium pairing)

Three-course summer lunch menu: R550 (R800 with wine pairing)

Six-course summer lunch tasting menu: R850 (R1,200 with wine pairing)

Ambience: Classic elegance

Food: Fine dining / African / Asian / French / South African / modern / vegetarian

6. Camphors at Vergelegen (Somerset West)

A dish at Camphors at Vergelegen.

Three courses à la carte: R450

Four courses à la carte: R495

Tour tasting menu: R800 (R1,000 with wine pairing)

Ambience: Classic elegance

Food: Fine dining / modern

7. La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

Gourmand menu: R1,390 (R2,290 with wine pairing)

Reduced menu: R990 (R1,740 with wine pairing)

Vegetarian gourmand menu: R1,090 (R1,990 with wine)

Ambience: Classic elegance

Food: Asian / French / fine dining / modern / vegetarian

8. The Shortmarket Club (City Bowl, Cape Town)

À la carte menu: R250 average main course cost

Ambience: Contemporary cool

Food: Contemporary / modern

9. Overture (Stellenbosch)

Three-course menu: R550

Six-course menu: R760

Ambience: Comfy and casual / family friendly

Food: Fine dining / modern / South African

10. The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock, Cape Town)

À la carte tapas menu: R90 average cost per tapas plate

Ambience: Comfy and casual

Food: Modern / tapas

Eat Out