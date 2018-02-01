Hey, Gauteng, Sending Bottled Water To Cape Town Isn't Helping

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has warned Gauteng residents against sending bottled water to Cape Town, as this will put a strain on their own supplies.

According to EWN, schools, companies and communities have been donating bottles of water to Cape Town. However, spokesperson for the department, Sputnik Ratau, warned Gauteng not to create its own water crisis.

"There's a reversal of the strain into the integrated Vaal River system, and it might end up with a worse situation if we carry on with this practice," Ratau said.

According to EWN, residents have already donated 100,000 litres of water which Gift of the Givers trucks will be transporting to the Mother City.

On Wednesday night, two people were caught red-handed in Muldersdrift, allegedly trying to fill tankers with water to drive down to Western Cape and sell at a profit.

But if Capetonians plan to stock up on water in order to prevent the water crisis, that is also not the solution. Last week, DA mayoral committee member JP Smith warned against the stockpiling of water, saying it would bring Cape Town closer to Day Zero.

"It is not necessary to stockpile water; water will be readily available," Smith said. "At this stage‚ every bit of stockpiling brings us closer to a Day Zero scenario. Residents who are stockpiling are inadvertently driving a Day Zero outcome. If we are frugal, you will be able to collect water from your taps throughout this year and next year."