EFF Lays Charges Against Zweli Mkhize Over ANC Bribe Allegations

The EFF has opened a criminal case against former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize for allegedly soliciting a bribe for the ANC, according to TimesLive. Former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana reportedly made the allegations during a Parliamentary inquiry into state capture this week.

According to Montana, Mkhize wanted Prasa to pay the ANC 10% of the R465-million it owed Swifambo Rail Company, which provided locomotives to Prasa.

The EFF's Godrich Gardee reportedly said that the party had something "tangible under oath", as Montana was under oath when he made the allegations.

Gardee said that initially, Mkhize had requested 10% but the EFF believed that twice that amount was actually paid to the ANC.

"We hope that the police will be allowed to do their job [to] investigate independently without any undue influence predictably from Mr [Jacob] Zuma who is still in office as we speak‚" said Gardee.

Montana reportedly said that Mkhize made "veiled threats that he will deal with us" if the bribe wasn't paid.

"One of his accusations was that we were giving the ANC 'peanuts' whilst we took the bulk of the money for ourselves," he said.

According to News24, Montana said that Mkhize and former transport minister Dipuo Peters were instrumental in meddling in Prasa's affairs on behalf of the ANC.

"However, the most powerful political force that won the day and changed the course of Prasa forever, was driven by none other than the former minister of transport, Honourable Dipuo Peters, working with the former ANC treasurer-general, Dr Zweli Mkhize. The two, with the support of other unnamed officials at Luthuli House, were key to the appointment of the new Prasa board that served their interests," he reportedly said.

Mkhize allegedly demanded the appointment of Zodwa Manase as head of the audit committee and Prasa's finances, while Peters demanded that Popo Molefe and Willem Steenkamp be appointed to the board.

He reportedly said that Peters also admonished him when he rejected Mkhize's demand for a bribe, accusing him of appointing "French colonialists" who have a "terrible track record in Africa".

Montana also claimed that he had met Mkhize several times at Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes' home to discuss ANC finances and fundraising for the party.

Montana claimed that the Gupta's wanted to cash in on a tender to replace Metrorail's fleet, according to IOL, and wanted a company aligned to them, China South Rail to get the tender. The Gupta's wanted ANN7 channel owner Mwanele Manyi and two Indian men appointed to the Prasa board to make this possible.

Peters and Mkhize tried to swing this contract in their favour, Montana alleged.

"The appointment of the new board of Prasa was therefore agreed to between Minister Dipuo Peters and the former ANC Treasurer-General, Dr Zweli Mkhize. This is what Minister Dipuo Peters kept on saying to S'fiso Buthelezi that he is discussing the new Board with 'Luthuli House'," Montana reportedly said.