IN PICTURES: Local Baecation Spots That Won't Break The Bank

Looking for a local baecation spot that won't cost you an arm and a leg?
These five areas are all a four-hour drive from Johannesburg or less. They offer affordable accommodation, ranging from relatively cheap backpacker establishments to bed and breakfasts – and a range of activities costing from as little as R10 per person.
1. Clarens, Free State
This picturesque small town in the foothills of the Maloti Mountains offers beautiful natural surroundings and is great for sightseeing, dining and shopping. Activities on offer include archery, hot-air ballooning, hiking, abseiling, mountain biking, quad biking... the list is endless.
2. Graskop, Mpumalanga
Considered the gateway to the Panorama Route, this little town is considered a great base to visit nearby God's Window, the beautiful Kadishi Tufa waterfall, the Bourke's Luck potholes -- there are many stunning highlights on this route.
3. Hartbeespoort Dam, North West
If you're looking at an escape that isn't too far away from home, then Harties may be it. With a variety of couple-friendly activities like extreme jet-boat rides, ziplining, horse riding and hiking, you and yours will be spoilt for choice.
4. Pilanesberg, North West
A wildlife enthusiast's dream, Pilanesberg National Park is a malaria-free Big Five game reserve about two hours' drive from Johannesburg. The park is one of the largest game reserves in South Africa, set in the crater of an extinct volcano. Budget-friendly game-lodge accommodation is available.
5. Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng
Situated 50km east of Pretoria, the striking Nan Hua Buddhist temple - the largest in Africa – is in this charming town. Car enthusiasts can put their driving skills to the test at the adrenaline-pumping Kungwini 4x4 trail, while creatives might enjoy the Anton Smit Sculpture Park – an expansive collection of monumental sculptures and installations set on three-hectare grounds.