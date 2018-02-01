Tbo Touch Wastes No Time Submitting His Bid To Replace ANN7

Hot on the heels of MultiChoice's announcement that it would not be renewing ANN7's contract, Tbo Touch has raised his hand to replace the channel once owned by the Guptas.

Touch took to Twitter to announce that he'd submitted his bid to MultiChoice.

Changing the game Finally submitted my bid for the 24hours news channel with @MultiChoice@DStv this is news from a Millennial Black Perspective. We dont watch news cause they don't inform us, they discredit us. Patiently waiting for a call from the CEO? He's got both numbers pic.twitter.com/9h7yS29Kee — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 1, 2018

On Wednesday, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said that instead of renewing ANN7's contract, the pay-TV giant would host a new black-owned news channel.

Read: ANN7's Been Made MultiChoice's Scapegoat, Says Editor

"We'll be calling for proposals from interested media groups soon. We will not be renewing ANN7's contract, and the channel will not be broadcast on DSTV once the contract ends on August 20, 2018," he said.

In March 2017, Touch relaunched his revamped online radio station, Touch HD, to much fanfare.

In the revamp, he brought on board radio heavyweights including former Metro FM presenter Glen Lewis.

Also Read: These Reactions To What Tbo Touch Is Doing To Metro FM Will Have You Howling

He also recently announced that later this year, he'll launch Touch HD Nigeria.

Also Read: TouchHD Hits Milestone: Tbo Touch's Listeners Proud As Punch

Big things Touch, big things.