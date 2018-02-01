All Sections
    01/02/2018 16:21 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Tbo Touch Wastes No Time Submitting His Bid To Replace ANN7

    "This is news from a millennial black perspective. We don't watch news 'cause they don’t inform us; they discredit us."

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Tbo Touch.

    Hot on the heels of MultiChoice's announcement that it would not be renewing ANN7's contract, Tbo Touch has raised his hand to replace the channel once owned by the Guptas.

    Touch took to Twitter to announce that he'd submitted his bid to MultiChoice.

    On Wednesday, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said that instead of renewing ANN7's contract, the pay-TV giant would host a new black-owned news channel.

    "We'll be calling for proposals from interested media groups soon. We will not be renewing ANN7's contract, and the channel will not be broadcast on DSTV once the contract ends on August 20, 2018," he said.

    In March 2017, Touch relaunched his revamped online radio station, Touch HD, to much fanfare.

    In the revamp, he brought on board radio heavyweights including former Metro FM presenter Glen Lewis.

    He also recently announced that later this year, he'll launch Touch HD Nigeria.

    Big things Touch, big things.

