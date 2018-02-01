All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/02/2018 10:45 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    WATCH: #UyangthandaNa's First Couple Of Season Two

    Nerve-wrecking, entertaining and kind of beautiful, all at the same time.

    PapSA/Instagram
    Moshe Ndiki, presenter of "Uyangthanda Na?"

    Thanks to "Uyangthanda Na?", we're kind of guaranteed a dose of laughter every Wednesday night. But a special thanks to Wednesday's episode – for proving there is hope for singletons who declare their love live on national TV.

    Viewers were introduced to Fisani, who wanted the show to help her declare her love to her crush, Sabelo.

    Read: 'Uyangthanda Na?': The Awkward, The Hilarious And The Sad

    Fisani said she sees a bright future with Sabelo and hopes their relationship advances to the next level – subsequently landing them on Mzansi Magic's wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding".

    Fast-forward to the part when Sabelo arrived for his blind date.

    Although Fisani mentioned that she loved his "seriousness", people were worried about the look on his face.

    But she was not about to go home empty-handed. When she asked the question, "Uyang'thanda Na?" (Do you love me?), Sabelo said yes – much to the relief of all of us.

    Phew!

    Now that she's found her man, Fisani says she can't wait to finally visit Sabelo's home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

    Just like that, Fisani's confidence brought other singletons hope.

    Let's hope the entertaining matches continue!

    MORE:EntertainmentMoshe NdikiMzansi MagicTV and FilmUyang'thanda na?