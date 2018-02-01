WATCH: #UyangthandaNa's First Couple Of Season Two

Thanks to "Uyangthanda Na?", we're kind of guaranteed a dose of laughter every Wednesday night. But a special thanks to Wednesday's episode – for proving there is hope for singletons who declare their love live on national TV.

The bravery of people that go on #UyangthandaNa have, is amazing 😓😂😂👐 — Tumi M. (@ItuTumee) January 31, 2018

Viewers were introduced to Fisani, who wanted the show to help her declare her love to her crush, Sabelo.

Read: 'Uyangthanda Na?': The Awkward, The Hilarious And The Sad

Fisani said she sees a bright future with Sabelo and hopes their relationship advances to the next level – subsequently landing them on Mzansi Magic's wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding".

Fisani's been shot by cupids arrow and the time has come for her to express it! Find out if she can turn her crush into her bae on tonight's #UyangthandaNa. Tune in at 20:00! pic.twitter.com/MbL7aptbvI — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 31, 2018

Fast-forward to the part when Sabelo arrived for his blind date.

Is it a yes to love? We hope so! Keep watching... #UyangthandaNapic.twitter.com/ZeVGhTuG6f — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 31, 2018

Although Fisani mentioned that she loved his "seriousness", people were worried about the look on his face.

#UyangthandaNa this guy's face changes so fast,at some moments i thought he was gona say no,was confused — Sle Ndlovu (@sle_ndlovu) January 31, 2018

But she was not about to go home empty-handed. When she asked the question, "Uyang'thanda Na?" (Do you love me?), Sabelo said yes – much to the relief of all of us.

Kubhidwa umtyoli nyan today😂😂😂😂😂😂 I thought he was gonna say he doesn't love her. Inzule lo bafo, he doesn't even smile😂 #UyangthandaNapic.twitter.com/TyFQgE4LNV — Gugu Zwane (@_guguzwane_) January 31, 2018

Phew!

Now that she's found her man, Fisani says she can't wait to finally visit Sabelo's home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

#UyangthandaNa lol, todays episode made me laugh😂😂😂 I guess its not everyone who wants to stay in sandtons mansions,some want to go to kzn and be called umama — DIXEE (@DIXEE3) January 31, 2018

Just like that, Fisani's confidence brought other singletons hope.

#Uyangthandana@MosheNdiki this girl gave me https://t.co/uaRlbLGYUs is not picky and there are people who still lov out there indeed. pic.twitter.com/jN1YVPGeMH — phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) January 31, 2018

Let's hope the entertaining matches continue!