    01/02/2018 15:48 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Yes, Zuma Will Still Deliver The Sona

    This despite the EFF and the DA calling for a vote of no confidence in the president before his address, or for the event to be postponed entirely.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    By all indications, President Jacob Zuma will deliver the annual state of the nation address next week.

    On Thursday, national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete chaired a media briefing alongside Parliament's presiding officers to discuss Parliament's state of readiness for the Sona.

    News24 reported that deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, who was answering questions from journalists, said he is not aware of any requests by the presiding officers for Zuma not to deliver his speech.

    "It cannot be correct that because there was threat of disruption, that the president can't speak... What we should be doing is persuading people to steer clear of disruption," he said, according to News24.

    Earlier this week, the Economic Freedon Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) made separate calls for Zuma to be removed ahead of the next Sona. In separate letters to Mbete, the opposition parties called for an urgent motion of no confidence debate and vote to be scheduled ahead of the Sona, or that the event be postponed entirely.

    TimesLive reported that National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise said "whoever" is president will deliver the Sona.

    "We have absolutely no intention [of approaching] any president to say you must not come to [deliver] the [Sona]. Whoever is president will [deliver the Sona] – that is all we know‚" Modise is reported to have said.

