BREAKING: Vote Of No Confidence Against Zuma Scheduled

National assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has scheduled a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, to be debated and voted upon on February 22.

In a surprise announcement on Friday, Mbete said her decision had taken into account the programme of the national assembly. The no-confidence vote will come two weeks after Zuma delivers the annual state of the nation address (Sona) on February 8.

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) made separate calls for Zuma to be removed ahead of the next Sona. In separate letters to Mbete, the opposition parties called for an urgent motion of no confidence ahead of the Sona, or that the event be postponed entirely.

In her letter to the EFF, Mbete informed EFF leader Julius Malema that she had decided to schedule their requested motion of no confidence in the president for February 22.

"The determination had taken into account the programme of the national assembly, including the state of the nation address, debate on the address, the president's reply to the debate, and the tabling of the national budget on February 21. Mbete had also consulted relevant stakeholders," Parliament said in a statement.

Mbete denied the DA's request for the Sona to be postponed, however.