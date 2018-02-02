David Mabuza Slapped With Temporary Protection Order

ANC deputy president and Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has been slapped with a temporary protection order.

According to News24, Mabuza is alleged to have harassed and intimidated a local businessman.

Frederick Coenraad Daniel says that in April 2017, the premier told him "the thing he will do when he becomes deputy president of the ANC in December ... was to come after me to expropriate my land and business without compensation".

He also claims Mabuza has taken it upon himself to block, frustrate and sabotage his business, and deny him service delivery in order to collapse and destroy his business.

"Because I am seen to be anti-corruption, the respondent himself [Mabuza] has directly and indirectly retaliated against me on many occasions, which included threatening me both directly and indirectly," Daniel said.

He said Mabuza told him the local communities would turn violent against him.

"Put simply, the Mpumalanga province has been stolen and sold to the highest bidder by the respondent, who controls it like a mafia boss," he said in an affidavit.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Zibonele Mncwango, has confirmed that the premier has received the order, but dismisses Daniel's claims as "wild allegations", denying that Mabuza was behind the so-called campaign to drive Daniel out of business and off his land.

Mabuza plans to challenge the court interdict.

Daniel says he was the target of "attacks" because he was a whistleblower exposing corruption in the Badplaas land scam, as well as the involvement of politicians and the inflation of land prices in land-reform deals.

Daniel, the founder of the Nkomazi, Komati Springs and Cradle of Life projects in the Great Nkomazi River Valley, has also accused Mabuza's administration of looting the province's land-restitution funds.

The court order states that if Mabuza does not comply with the provisions, which includes his not being able to use any state department to sabotage the claimant's business, he can immediately be arrested.

Mabuza will appear in court on February 19 to give reasons why the court should not issue a final protection order.