Final Tributes: Veteran Actor Sandy Mokwena Laid To Rest

The funeral of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena took place on Friday morning at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

Family, friends, celebrities and fans gathered to pay final respects and bid farewell to Mokwena, who died last Wednesday.

Speaking during the service, one of his daughters, Carol, said he was resting.

"My father was in a lot of pain in the days leading up to his death. I wish I could say he should have been here with us, but he was in too much pain. His sickness was a difficult one. He is now resting," she said.

Some of the emotional scenes from the #SandyMokwenaFuneral at the Grace Bible Church

Speaking on behalf e.tv soapie "Scandal", Grace Mhlaba described Mokwena as the moral compass of the show.

She said he understood the art of acting, and always put the show first.

In her eulogy read by a family member, Mokwena's widow, Grace, said she knew when she first met him in high school that he was the one.

She thanked him for being a husband and father, and for allowing her to "not be a fan".

Songs of worship and celebrations dominated the service.

Also speaking at the service were veteran actors Sello Maake ka Ncube and John Kani.

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube pays homage to #SandyMokwena

Referring to recent deaths in the entertainment industry, Kani said pastors should look to God and plead with the Almighty not to take any more South African artists.

John Kani: Pastors, please plead with God. It's enough now. Too many of us as artists have died recently. He should go look elsewhere.

Mokwena, who was 68, is survived by his widow, four children and six grandchildren.

He reportedly died of a heart-related ailment.