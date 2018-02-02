All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/02/2018 12:31 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Final Tributes: Veteran Actor Sandy Mokwena Laid To Rest

    Mokwena died on Wednesday and was buried in Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg.

    Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane
    Flowers and a portrait of Sandy Mokwena during the memorial service last week.

    The funeral of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena took place on Friday morning at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

    Family, friends, celebrities and fans gathered to pay final respects and bid farewell to Mokwena, who died last Wednesday.

    Speaking during the service, one of his daughters, Carol, said he was resting.

    "My father was in a lot of pain in the days leading up to his death. I wish I could say he should have been here with us, but he was in too much pain. His sickness was a difficult one. He is now resting," she said.

    Speaking on behalf e.tv soapie "Scandal", Grace Mhlaba described Mokwena as the moral compass of the show.

    She said he understood the art of acting, and always put the show first.

    In her eulogy read by a family member, Mokwena's widow, Grace, said she knew when she first met him in high school that he was the one.

    She thanked him for being a husband and father, and for allowing her to "not be a fan".

    Songs of worship and celebrations dominated the service.

    Also speaking at the service were veteran actors Sello Maake ka Ncube and John Kani.

    Referring to recent deaths in the entertainment industry, Kani said pastors should look to God and plead with the Almighty not to take any more South African artists.

    Mokwena, who was 68, is survived by his widow, four children and six grandchildren.

    He reportedly died of a heart-related ailment.

