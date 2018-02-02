Local Stars Invited To Attend State Of The Nation Address

The state of the nation address (Sona) is set to be a star-studded event.

According to the official South African government news website, local rapper Cassper Nyovest and Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have been invited to attend the 2018 Sona by President Jacob Zuma.

The theme for this year's address will be "Making the future work better – learning from Madiba".

Reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel Peters has also been invited, as well as former presidents Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk, and former speaker Frene Ginwala.

The Sona address will take place on February 8, after the pomp and ceremony of the annual state opening of Parliament.

Channel24