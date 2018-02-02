MultiChoice: 'Icasa Has Not Asked For Full Report On ANN7'

MultiChoice has not budged in its refusal to issue a full report on its contract with ANN7 and its lobbying of government.

In addition, MultiChoice now says the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), which is investigating MultiChoice for alleged corrupt payments to ANN7 and also the SABC involving channel agreements, has not asked for the report either.

"We welcome Icasa referring the DA's complaint to [Icasa's] complaints and consumer affairs division. Icasa has not approached us regarding their investigation," MultiChoice said in response to questions from HuffPost.

Asked why the pay-TV giant could not release a redacted version of the full report, the broadcaster evaded the question, saying: "We've already provided you with responses regarding the issuing of the board review report and have nothing further to add".

It previously said the details of the response could not be disclosed because of "commercially sensitive information" contained within.

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka could not be reached for comment.

ANN7 owner Jimmy Manyi also declined to comment.

"We have issued a statement and we will not comment beyond that," he said.