    02/02/2018 14:51 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Top Salaries For SA Professionals In 2018

    According to Michael Page's salary survey.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    South Africa's salary survey for 2018 has been published by specialist recruitment agency Michael Page.

    It shows the different salaries that professionals working in various industries, both in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and multinational companies (MNCs), can expect to earn in 2018.

    The agency believes general salaries will increase by five percent on average. However, professionals with highly sought-after skills can expect to see rises of between 12 and 15 percent.

    Below are some the expected biggest earners in different fields. These are average amounts, on a per-annum basis.

    Finance and accounting

    Group regional chief financial officer (CFO) – R3-million to R4.75-million

    Finance director – R2.25-million to R2.75-million

    Chief audit officer – R2.12-million

    Tax director – R2.2-million

    Engineering and manufacturing

    Manufacturing director – R1.5-million

    Human resources

    Vice-president of HR / chief HR officer – R2.9-million

    HR director (generalist) – R1.8-million

    Legal

    General counsel (in-house) – R1.5-million

    Procurement

    Vice-president of procurement – R2.1-million

    Supply chain and logistics

    Vice-president of supply chain – R2.4-million

    Supply chain / logistics director – R2-million

    Sales and marketing (business-to-business)

    General manager – R2-million

    Sales and marketing (consumer)

    General manager – R1.8-million

    Technology

    Chief information officer (CIO)/ IT director/ head of IT – R1.6-million

