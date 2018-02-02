Top Salaries For SA Professionals In 2018

South Africa's salary survey for 2018 has been published by specialist recruitment agency Michael Page.
It shows the different salaries that professionals working in various industries, both in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and multinational companies (MNCs), can expect to earn in 2018.
The agency believes general salaries will increase by five percent on average. However, professionals with highly sought-after skills can expect to see rises of between 12 and 15 percent.
Below are some the expected biggest earners in different fields. These are average amounts, on a per-annum basis.
Finance and accounting
Group regional chief financial officer (CFO) – R3-million to R4.75-million
Finance director – R2.25-million to R2.75-million
Chief audit officer – R2.12-million
Tax director – R2.2-million
Engineering and manufacturing
Manufacturing director – R1.5-million
Human resources
Vice-president of HR / chief HR officer – R2.9-million
HR director (generalist) – R1.8-million
Legal
General counsel (in-house) – R1.5-million
Procurement
Vice-president of procurement – R2.1-million
Supply chain and logistics
Vice-president of supply chain – R2.4-million
Supply chain / logistics director – R2-million
Sales and marketing (business-to-business)
General manager – R2-million
Sales and marketing (consumer)
General manager – R1.8-million
Technology
Chief information officer (CIO)/ IT director/ head of IT – R1.6-million