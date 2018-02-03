Ellen DeGeneres Pays It Forward

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres gifted $1 million (R12091600.00) to her studio audience.

During Thursday's taping of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she told the audience to check under their seats to see if they had a Cheerio box, as every lucky chair would be winning a prize, According to EWN.

"You're all going to share this gift. It's the biggest gift I've ever given anybody, ever. And I hope you continue to pay it forward and share all the good. Hold onto your Cheerios because all of you are splitting one million dollars! That's a lot of money!" she said.

"Thanks to every single person in this audience, it is filled with goodness and we have reached one million acts of good because of all of you. So, I wanna do something that we've never done before. This is big, okay?" she added.

The money was split equally among her 400 studio audience members who took home $2,500 (R30229.00) each.

Among the people in the audience was a teacher who donated a kidney to a student's mother, a couple who drove 800 miles to deliver supplies during Hurricane Harvey, and a man who quit his job to start a sanctuary for farm animals.

DeGeneres has partnered with cereal brand Cheerios for their 'One Million Acts of Good' campaign.