Galentine’s Day Ideas That Are Better Than Brunch

It's easy to get overwhelmed by Valentine's Day, especially when it seems like every single storefront is plastered with red, white, and pink merchandise. But while the holiday can sometimes feel insincere, it really is an opportune time to reflect on all the people in your life who you love — especially your girlfriends.

Ahead of the day of love is Galentine's Day, the perfect excuse to call up all your favourite ladies for a much-needed get-together. With so much focus on female empowerment in the news today, it's never been more important to focus on your female friendships and build each other up.

While brunch is fun (and delicious), it can also be tired terrain. This year, take your celebration of ladylove to the next level with one of these unique Galentine's Day ideas below.

1. Take a calligraphy class

We've all seen those mesmerizing Instagram posts of people practicing calligraphy. If you've always wanted to learn the art of lettering, now's the time!

2. Try aerial yoga

There's a reason Ashley Graham swears by this workout. Not only does it increase your strength and tone your body, but it's fun too! If you and your girlfriends love trying new workout routines, aerial yoga is for you.

3. Unwind at the spa

This might seem like an obvious idea, but sometimes you just forget to spoil yourself. A day at the spa with your best girlfriends is ideal if you and your crew just need some R&R and time to catch up with each other.

4. Two words: Netflix marathon

Nothing beats a glass of wine, laying on the couch and pressing play on Netflix. If you're craving some quality time with the girls this Galentine's Day, a marathon of your favourite movies or TV shows may be just the solution.

If you're in the mood for something light and fun, throw on "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" or "Hitch." Or if you'd rather binge a show, the Netflix series "Easy" or "Glow" are good options, too.

For more picks from Netflix, check out our list of what's new in February here.

5. Channel your inner Beyoncé at a dance class

This Galentine's Day, why not forgo brunch and hit the dance floor instead?

