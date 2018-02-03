All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/02/2018 15:17 SAST

    HHP's Freestyle Shows Why He Is A Boss

    Jabba 🎶

    Instagram

    After a two year break from releasing music, Hiphop artist Jabulani Tsambo known as HHP is back with a vegeance. The legend was on MetroFM's FreshBreakfast promoting his latest single 'Kea Jelwa' and he also dropped some bars.

    Host, DJ Fresh dropped a Gqom beat, and no one was ready for it!

    His catchy Setswana rhymes won the hearts of many social media users, who were elated that the rapper was making a comeback.

    MORE:DJ FreshEntertainmentGqomHHPKea Jelwa