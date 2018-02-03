HHP's Freestyle Shows Why He Is A Boss

After a two year break from releasing music, Hiphop artist Jabulani Tsambo known as HHP is back with a vegeance. The legend was on MetroFM's FreshBreakfast promoting his latest single 'Kea Jelwa' and he also dropped some bars.
Host, DJ Fresh dropped a Gqom beat, and no one was ready for it!
His catchy Setswana rhymes won the hearts of many social media users, who were elated that the rapper was making a comeback.
That HHP freestyle. I'm still singing it "nka o fa". Jabba you are the best. Metro FM you made my morning 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #FreshBreakfast— Lisa Shiba (@Lisa_S1) February 2, 2018
One of the best FFF interview, HHP is very good, he showed ukuthi he can do trap rap n gqom freestyle— koo nxumalo (@koonxumalo) February 2, 2018
@DJFreshSA@AngieKhumalo@MphoMaboi@somizi listening to @METROFMSA hearing that freestyle by HHP HAI SUKA ....DOPE— McGee wodumo (@givenmnguni4) February 3, 2018