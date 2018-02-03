HHP's Freestyle Shows Why He Is A Boss

After a two year break from releasing music, Hiphop artist Jabulani Tsambo known as HHP is back with a vegeance. The legend was on MetroFM's FreshBreakfast promoting his latest single 'Kea Jelwa' and he also dropped some bars.

Host, DJ Fresh dropped a Gqom beat, and no one was ready for it!

His catchy Setswana rhymes won the hearts of many social media users, who were elated that the rapper was making a comeback.

That HHP freestyle. I'm still singing it "nka o fa". Jabba you are the best. Metro FM you made my morning 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #FreshBreakfast — Lisa Shiba (@Lisa_S1) February 2, 2018