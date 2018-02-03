Midvaal Man Struck By Lightning While Sitting Under Tree, Survives

Midvaal - A man, believed to be in his late thirties, survived being struck by lightning in Midvaal on Friday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the man was rushed to the Midvaal fire station at around 16:00 on Friday by bystanders.

"They explained to firefighters and ER24 paramedics that he was struck by lightning while sitting under a tree," he said.

Vermaak said the paramedics found that the man barely showed signs of life and proceeded to resuscitate him on scene.

"A short while later his vital signs returned and he was placed on life support," he said.

Vermaak said the paramedics then rushed him to Sebokeng Hospital for further medical care.

He advised that people seek proper shelter during thunderstorms, and avoid trees, large metal objects or open fields.

