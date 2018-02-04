Multichoice Dedicates A Channel To Love

Multichoice is introducing a new entertainment channel which will be added to the DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family bouquets this month.

Sunday World reported that 'Moja Love' will be launched on Valentine's day on channel 157 and 80% of the shows have been created and produced by Siyaya Media Network.

"For the first time on our screens, there is a channel dedicated to celebrate the multiple dimensions of love; self-love, sisterly love, maternal love, romantic love and love that drives one's passions and creates an unbreakable bond in our communities," the channel's head, Jacqui Setai, explained.

Here are some of the shows you can expect to see on the channel:

'Show Me Love' will be hosted by KG Moeketsi, Unathi Nkayi, Abigail Visagie and Nontobeko Sibisi. The show will air on weekdays where the ladies tackle pressing issues that affect women every day.

A telenovela titled 'Hope', will star the likes of Nimrod Nkosi and Charmaine Mtinta,

Phat Joe will host reality show, 'Highly Inappropriate' while Beat will feature Bonang Matheba's former make-up artist c.

'Judge Khambule' stars comedian Thenjiwe Mosley in the lead and Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika will be hosting 'Sofa Slahlane'.

"For us at MultiChoice, it's important to offer our customers a range of different entertainment options and to provide a platform for local stories to be heard," said Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment at MultiChoice.