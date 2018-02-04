Pastor Mboro 'Deliberately' Defaults On His Flashy BMW i8

Controversial pastor Paseka Maleka — commonly known as Pastor Mboro — was deliberately defaulting on instalments on his flashy BMW i8. Mboro told Sunday World that he did this because Absa "owed him" R2-million.

According to the paper, the leader of the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, has been embroiled in court battles with the bank since last year after he alleged that R1-million was debited from his account unlawfully.

"Absa owes me R2-million, I am not broke. I know there are a lot of people who would like hear Mboro is broke, but it's not the time," he told Sunday World.

"I refused to pay Absa and ignored their communication because I have been requesting that they pay back my money first. Now the money is sitting at R2-million and they do not want to pay it. I have proof of communication with the bank [but] they have never resolved the issue," he reportedly said.

"But the BMW is not going anywhere. it was aways be here." Pastor Mboro

Sunday World further reports Mboro eventually paid Absa's lawyers the arrears of R60,000 after the bank threatened to repossess his car.

"But the BMW is not going anywhere. It was always be here (sic)," he told the paper.

Mboro was first slapped with a court summons from the bank's legal representatives, Strauss Daly Inc., in October last year, which he ignored.

The bank also requested that their agreement be terminated and that he surrender his car.

Absa reportedly declined to comment.